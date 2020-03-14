|
Willer, Betty J.
Betty J. Willer, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She grew up in Cincinnati and graduated from Bethesda Hospital Nursing School in 1950; shortly after graduating, she married Jack E. Willer. Although an RN, Betty spent most of her life raising her six children. She was saved when the Billy Graham Crusade came to Columbus in 1964. She was a long-time member of Calvary Bible Church and Northwest Bible Church and active in women's ministries, including BSF where she served as a Discussion Leader for many years. She particularly enjoyed reading, traveling, and hunting for sharks' teeth on the beaches of Florida. She is survived by her loving husband of more than 69 years and her six children: Doodie (Keith) Hutchison of Clearwater, FL; Beth (Phil) Larsen, also of Clearwater; Robert (Yvonne) Willer, Columbus; Sarah (Tom) Carlson, Clearwater; John Willer of The Dalles, Oregon; Daniel (Shannon) Willer of Milford Center. Also survived by her 12 beloved grandchildren: Gwendolyn Newton, Christy Wareing, Matthew Hutchison, Brian Hutchison, Andrew Larsen, Joanne Feaver, Stephanie Schrayer, Robert Willer, GraceAnn Gilgori, Rebecca Prestel, Samuel Willer, and Jacob Willer. Betty and Jack have 18 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm at NORTHWEST BIBLE CHURCH, 6639 Scioto Darby Road, Hilliard, OH 43026 with the funeral service to follow at 6:00pm with Pastor Ken Harrell officiating. Family interment services will be held at Union Cemetery in Columbus. The Tidd Family Funeral Home assisted the family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Willer Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020