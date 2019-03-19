Home

Betty Jane Bergunzi


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Jane Bergunzi Obituary
Bergunzi, Betty Jane
1943 - 2019
Betty Jane Bergunzi, age 75, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Survived by husband, Frank Bergunzi Sr.; children, Lisa Bergunzi Carlyle, Cheryl Bergunzi, Andrea (Warren) Brewer and Frank Bergunzi Jr. (Karen Wright); 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 2 dogs she dearly loved, Adrianna and Bella; sister, Dixie Simmons. Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the Shadeville Church of God, 4800 Lockbourne Rd., where the funeral will be Friday at 1 pm. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
