Huffman, Betty Jane
1927 - 2019
Betty Jane Huffman was born on April 16, 1927 in Fort Worth, Texas and died on October 30, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her husband James Oliver Huffman, parents Carroll and Susan Finklea and son-in-law Milo Colussi. She is survived by daughters, Donna J. (Bob) Cummings and Carol J. Colussi; son, John (Jennifer) Huffman; grandchildren, Laura (Brian) O'Neill, Adam (Valerie) Cummings, Jill (Derek) Russell and Janelle Huffman; great-grandchildren, Colin and Garrett O'Neill and Henry and Andrew Cummings. For complete obituary and service information please visit www.Schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019