Shoemaker, Betty Jane
1929 - 2019
Betty Jane Shoemaker, 90, of Circleville, passed away at home on Thurs., March 28, 2019. She was born on March 6, 1929 to the late James Dayton and Gertrude Barbara (Baxter) Mahaney in Parkersburg, WV. Betty Jane is also preceded in death by late husband George Wesley Shoemaker in 2007, son Thomas Perry Shoemaker, 6 brothers and 5 sisters. Betty Jane is survived by son, George Daniel (Gwen) Shoemaker of Circleville; and daughter-in-law, Pat Shoemaker Anderson of Plain City; grandchildren, Amy Shoemaker, Dr. Jared (Nikki) Shoemaker, Dr. Jason (Michele) Shoemaker, Jill (Lincoln) Schneider and Eric Shoemaker; 10 great grandchildren. Visitation will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 31 with Funeral Service at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 1 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, OH 43103 with Pastor Robert Henry officiating. Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield. Memorial contributions may be made to: Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Ste B, Circleville, OH 43113. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019