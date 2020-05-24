Sheets, Betty Jean
1934 - 2020
Betty Jean Sheets, age 86, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Betty is predeceased by her parents, loving husband of 62 years, Lawrence Sheets and grandson Randy Russell. She is survived by her children, Larry (Vicky) Sheets, Jerry Sheets, David (Cindy) Sheets, Kathy (Tim) Robinson, Rob (Toni) Sheets and Barb (Matt) Maddy; grandchildren, Michael (Richelle) Sheets, Amy Sheets, Sarah Sheets, Sam (Mary) Sheets, Zach (Lindsay) Russell, Hunter Sheets, Ashley (Jayson) Evans, Cayla Maddy; great-grandchildren, Austin, Aiden, Camden, Alexis, Alissa, Alex, Hunter, Michael, Kyleigh, Hadley and Maddyn; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Betty was a nurse for over 30 years. She was a very loving and compassionate person and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren! Friends and family may visit Wednesday, May 27 from 2-4pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 4pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 24 to May 25, 2020.