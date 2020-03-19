|
Daniels, Betty Jo
Betty Jo (Corsi) Daniels, 83, died on March 18, 2020. Born May 7, 1936 in Logan Co., WV to Antonio Corsi and Mary Margaret (Reeves) Corsi. She is preceded in death by Willard Cecil Daniels, her husband of 61 years. She is survived by children, Kathy (Paul) Shaffer, James (Megan) Daniels, Susan (James) Mihalik and David (Ulrike) Daniels; grandchildren, Brian (Jessica) Shaffer, Lisa (Matthew) Garbrandt, Emily Daniels Weiss (Ryan) and Thomas Daniels (Marney Steinberg-Daniels), Joseph (Alison Brewer) Wood and Jonathan Wood (Chelsie), and Lilli and Rosalie Daniels; great-granddaughter, Alexandra Shaffer; great grandsons, Quillan and Tavian Wood, and Allen Weiss. The immediate family kindly asks that relatives and friends not travel during this time of national health crisis. We plan a public memorial service at a later, safer time. Private family viewing with interment to follow at Forest Grove Cemetery is being handled by JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020