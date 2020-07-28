1/
Betty Jo Dean
1928 - 2020
Dean, Betty Jo
1928 - 2020
Betty Jo Dean, age 92, of Pickerington, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 27, 2020. Betty Jo was born March 25, 1928 to the late Everett and Maude (Harber) Yeager in West Hamlin, West Virginia. A devout follower of Jesus Christ, Betty Jo was incredibly strong, yet also one of the most warm and gentle women to have lived. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Milton Dean, son Jesse Dean, daughter-in-law Penelope Dean, sisters Alma Meade, and Helen Hoosier, and brother Carl Yeager. She is survived by son, Kenneth (Jackie) Dean; beloved daughter-in-law, Sandy Dean; grandchildren, Tricia (Jamie Decker) Sheets-Decker, Stephen (Barbara) Dean, Aaron (Chelle) Dean, and David Dean; and great grandchildren, Ryan Sheets, Riley Sheets, Rorie Sheets, Gracyn Dean, Ashtyn Dean, Eli Dean, Emma Dean, and Selah Dean. A visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at THE DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME at 550 Hill Road N., Pickerington, Ohio 43147, where a funeral service officiated by Pastor Phil Manson will be held at 11 am on Friday, July 31, 2020. Interment to follow at Glen Rest. All Covid 19 guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
