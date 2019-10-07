Home

Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Beechwold-Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Beechwold-Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
Betty Jo Thomas


1930 - 2019
Betty Jo Thomas Obituary
Thomas, Betty Jo
Betty Jo (Patton) Thomas, age 88, of the Kenmore Park neighborhood in Columbus, died Oct. 5, 2019. Born Nov. 30, 1930 in the eastern Kentucky coal-mining town of Manco (later called Hellier), a daughter of Lucien G. and Minnie Davis Patton, who preceded her in death. She moved to Columbus around 1950, and married James J. Thomas in 1951, to whom she was married for 39 years. He preceded her in death, as well as her sisters Reva Blevins, Ann Hughes, Oma Parsons, and brother Donald Patton. She is survived by brother, David; sons, Michael (LuAnne), Brian (Tim Nakamura); and daughters, Debra Millard (Joe) and Paulette (Tom Petzinger). She was a devoted, loving grandmother to Lindsay, Chris (Laura), Emily, Kelsey, Katy (Chance), Beatrice (Nick), Eva and Janis; great-grandchildren, Kameron, Amelia, Tripp; and many nieces and nephews. A homemaker all her life, she also worked for several years at DeVry University, after her children were grown. She was an avid gardener, bridge and euchre player and golfer for many years. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, at Shaw-Davis Funeral Home, 4341 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
