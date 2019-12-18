|
Blatt, Betty Joe
1929 - 2019
Betty Joe Blatt, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great grandmother, passed away December 18, 2019 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert H. Blatt and daughter Sharon Smyers. She is survived by her children, Stanley Blatt, Steven Blatt and Susan Evans-Ball; and many loved family members. Family will receive friends from 2-4pm Saturday, December 21 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna with a funeral service at 10am Monday, December 23. For a more detailed obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019