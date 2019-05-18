|
|
Johnson, Betty
Betty Anne (Wurm) Johnson, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born September 29, 1935 to Charles and Mabel (Pflueger) Wurm. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers Donald, Arthur, Melvin, and Ray. Survived by her husband of 54 years, Gary; son, Eric (Deborah Rumsey); daughter, Kathleen (Richard Schnipke); daughter, Christie (Sean) Stuber; grandchildren, Clint Johnson, Jonathan and Lauren Schnipke, Jonah and Tess Stuber; sisters, Eloise Collier and Mary Jane Fisher; brother, Ted (Ann) Wurm, sister-in-law Karen (Donald) Campbell; many nieces and nephews, lifelong friends, classmates, and neighbors. Betty attended Harlem School and graduated from Big Walnut High School and Capital University. She was very active in Harlem Garden Club, Harlem Township Civic Association, and Harlem Road United Methodist Church. She loved her friends and family, gardening, flower arranging, painting, and teaching others. She generously gave of her time and talents to make her beloved community a better place. Calling hours Wednesday, May 22, from 3-7 p.m. at the Harlem Road United Methodist Church, 5520 Harlem Road, Galena, OH. Funeral service at the church, Thursday, May 23, at 10:30 a.m. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Johnson family. Special memories and condolences to: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2019