O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Betty Johnson

Betty Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Betty
1924 - 2019
Betty J. Gasho Johnson, age 95, passed away Aug. 22 2019 in Ormond Beach, Fl. She worked for General Motors for 37 yrs. Betty is survived by daughters, Sandy Stewart and Debbie Roberts. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, from 3 to 5 pm and 6 to 8 pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL 1346 S. High St. where funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 am. Interment Forrest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visit www.orwoodyard.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
