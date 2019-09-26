Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Betty Knott


1935 - 2019
Betty Knott Obituary
Knott, Betty
1935 - 2019
Betty Jean Knott, age 84. Sunrise August 16, 1935 and Sunset September 22, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Monday, September 30, 2019 at Second Shiloh Baptist, 1295 Faber Ave. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The KNOTT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019
