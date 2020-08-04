Baker, Betty L.
1936 - 2020
Betty L. Baker, 83, of Columbus, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Carriage Court Senior Living Center from long term health conditions. Betty was born on September 25, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio. She will be joyfully welcomed in heaven by her one and only love, her husband McEldon "Mickey" Baker, her parents Vivian (Harold)Thompson, Loren Wing, sister Estella Mitchell, brother Robert Thompson, and her dear precious baby daughter Robyn Baker. Betty is survived by her five beloved children, McEldon "Lee" (Debbie) Baker, Jr., Morgan Yellow Thunder, Karen Wells, Carole (Kevin) Cole, and Brian Baker; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and her beloved life-long best friend, Judy Roush. Betty was a loving grandmother to 15 grandchildren and a great grandmother to 18 great-grandchildren. She lived most of her life here in Columbus, Ohio and graduated from Central High School in 1955. She retired from Joseppi's Pizza after working side by side with her brother, Bob since 1973. To know Betty was to love her and she will be forever missed by all those who had the fortune to have been a part of her life's journey. A celebration of her life will be held at the graveside on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11am to allow for social distancing which will be observed. It will also allow Betty to listen her grandchildren's joyful sounds, to hear the birds sing, and enjoy her love of nature at the Sunset Cemetery at 6959 W. Broad St., Galloway, OH. Memorial contributions can be made to the Westside Free Store, 61 S. Powell Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43204. Visit www.heartandhope.com
