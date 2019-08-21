|
|
Smith, Betty L.
1925 - 2019
Betty L. Smith, 94, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August, 18, 2019 at FairHoPe Hospice surrounded by her family. Betty was born April 27, 1925 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Fred and Reba Diller. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Charles A. Smith, and her granddaughter Jillian Davidson. Betty is survived by children, Vicky Hertzer (Richard) of Lancaster, Steven (Lisa), Hilton Head Island, SC, David (Michelle), Somerset, Kathy Wagner (Scott), Lancaster, and Janet, Phoenix, AZ; sister, Mary B. Wolfe, Columbus; grandchildren, Christa Page Prince, Sandra Hertzer, Tyler, Hannah, Katherine and Jennifer Smith, Amanda Smith Cavins (Derek), Patrick Wagner (Megan), and Ashley Schexnider (Chad); and great grandchildren, Zach, Landon, Jillian, and Ava Schexnider, and Chris and Wyatt Cavins. She was a member of Sixth Avenue Methodist Church, Lancaster. Services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 beginning 11:30 AM at Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington. The family will receive friends from 10-11:30 AM prior to funeral service. Burial will be immediately following service at New Lexington Cemetery. Following cemetery service, a dinner celebrating Betty's life will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 115 East Jefferson St., New Lexington, OH. A special thank-you to Scott's Place, FairHoPe Hospice, and their staffs for the excellent care and support given to Betty and her family. Also, thank you to special friends Judy Hummel, Sue Graham and all of Betty's other special friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH, 43130 in memory of Betty. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019