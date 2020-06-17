Betty Lavon Smith
1929 - 2020
Smith, Betty Lavon
1929 - 2020
Betty Lavon Betz Smith, age 90, passed away on June 16, 2020. Born November 29, 1929 as the only child to the late James Albert and Pearl Lavon Linscott Betz in Gallipolis, Ohio. Preceded in death by her parents, husband of 69 years, Calvin Eugene, daughter Kathryn Lavon, son Michael Joe and grandson Christopher Eugene. She is survived by sons, Larry Eugene (Elnora), James Arthur (Rhonda) Smith; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty was raised on Hooper Ridge in Millfield, Ohio and was a 1947 graduate of Ames-Bern High School, Amesville, Ohio. Betty retired from the State of Ohio as the Secretary to the Director for the Department of the Visibly Impaired. In lieu of flowers, Betty loved cats; please consider a donation to www.Colonycats.org. Friends and family may visit Monday, June 22, 2020 from 12-1pm with a graveside service at Concord Cemetery, Grove City, OH at 1:30pm. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
JUN
22
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Concord Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
