Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church
Betty Lee Blain


1932 - 2019
Betty Lee Blain Obituary
Blain, Betty Lee
1932 - 2019
Betty Lee Blain, age 87, of Washington CH, formerly of Columbus, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3:15 a.m. at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington CH. She was born on March 29, 1932 in Franklin County to Leo Rodrick and Bessie Lucille Woodruff Farley. She had attended Canal Winchester High School. Betty retired as a unit clerk from Mount Carmel St. Ann's. She was an active member at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church in Washington CH. Betty was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed painting, birdwatching, and working in her flower garden. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Edward Blain, whom she married on November 26, 1949, and brothers Richard Farley, and Ernie Farley. Survivors include her children, Robert John (Terri) Blain, Mary (Tom) Murdock, Terry (VJ) Allen, and Nancy (Ken) Johnson; grandchildren, Johnathon L. (Amber) Blain, Carrie L. (Christopher) Knight, Cheri M. (Ty) Kelley, Michael B. (Aubrey) Matkovick, Ashley L. Allen, Kristopher C. Allen, Nick T. (Beth) Johnson, Scott M. Johnson, and Tyler J. Johnson; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and siblings, Kris Farley, Chuck (Ruby) Farley, and Alpha (Steve) Minahan. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Circleville, OH 43113. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10a.m. at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church with Father Tim Lynch officiating with burial to follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, OH 43137. Family and friends may visit at the Summers Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5-8p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019
