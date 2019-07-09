King, Betty Lou

1930 - 2019

Betty Lou King, age 88, of Columbus, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Mount Carmel Grove City. Born on October 26, 1930 in Columbus to the late Charles and Nellie Maclam. She was affectionately known to her family as "Sarge". Betty was formerly employed by Highlights of Children and retired from OPERS. She was a longtime member of Glenwood United Methodist Church and formerly active in bowling leagues, the Red Hat Society, and Ballroom Dancing. There was something about Betty, the way she looked at you, the way she called your name, her smile, and she always made you feel good inside. Love surrounded her and you always wanted to be around her. Betty's husband, Richard; grandson, Jeffy; brother, Paul Maclam; nephew, Duff, precede her in death. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Susie) and Thomas King; daughter-in-law, Lynne King; grandchildren, Danny (Rhonda) Quinn, Wendy (Chuck Russell) Hartley, Tommy (Char) King, Tiffany (Kevin) Cain, Kristi (John Forby) King; "granddaughter", Suling (Andy Keller) Hsu; great grandchildren, Jason (Skylyn Bell), Danny (DJ) and Eddie (Savannah) Quinn, Dalton (Haley) and Skylar Hartley; great-great grandchildren, Dominic, Meeah, Colton, Lenna, Noah, Oliver, Taylor, Mckenzie, Mylee, Morgan, Camryn, Landon, Laura, Annalise, and Henry; sister-in-law, Shirley Maclam; many other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon Friday, July 12, 2019 at LeaveAMark Church, 4818 Parsons Avenue, Obetz, OH 43207, where friends will be received from 10am-12Noon Friday. Luncheon to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to Glenwood United Methodist Church, 2833 Valleyview Drive, Columbus, OH 43204. Arrangements by Heart & Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger; visit www.heartandhope.com to share your memories of Betty. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 10 to July 11, 2019