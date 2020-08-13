1/1
Betty Lou Semon
1938 - 2020
Semon, Betty Lou
1938 - 2020
Betty Lou Semon - after a long battle with complications following a major stroke, Betty was called to rest with our Heavenly Father and passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020 at the age of 82. A passionate animal-lover, Bettys gleaming smile, striking eyes, extraordinary cooking and heart of gold are just a few of her many qualities that will be most missed. Born May 17, 1938 in Columbus, OH, Betty was the beautiful daughter of the late Ruth Imogene (Needles) Detwiler and Harry Lawrence Detwiler. In heaven she rejoins her parents, brother Larry Detwiler, devoted husband of 40 years, Robert L. Semon and loving daughter Debra Renee (Semon) Lisheid. Betty is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law, Michael, Robert Jr. and In Ok (Song) Semon; sister, Lana (Detwiler) Tunick; and grandchildren, Jennica and Michael Semon Jr. Visitation will be held at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 Schrock Road, Westerville, OH, Monday, August 17, 2020, 11AM-12:30PM. Interment to follow at Blendon Central Cemetery at 1PM.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
AUG
17
Interment
01:00 PM
Blendon Central Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
