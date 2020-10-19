1/1
Betty Lou Zimmerman
1930 - 2020
Betty Lou Zimmerman, age 90, who lived most of her life as a resident of Bexley and more recently of Columbus, went to be with her Lord on Saturday October 17. Ms. Zimmerman graduated from Bexley High School and attended OSU and was a life-long Buckeye Sports fan. She was retired from Bank One Columbus after 43 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer R. and Beryl G. Zimmerman, and her brother Robert R. Zimmerman. She was a member of Brookwood Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her three nephews, Paul, Robert and Thomas Zimmerman. There will be a memorial service at 1pm on Thursday October 22, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232. Private interment Green Lawn Cemetery. There will be attendance monitoring to maintain social distancing guidelines and all family and guests are required to wear masks. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Betty's family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
