Marshall, Betty
1952 - 2019
Betty Jane Marshall, age 67, passed away June 13, 2019. Preceded in death by parents George Marshall and Ann (Dan) Trent, and granddaughters Hope Stokes and 'Vionna Marshall-Miller. Survived by children, Luanne Marshall, Trent Marshall, Kana (Derrick) Stokes, and Champagne Marshall; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, where service will follow at 7 p.m. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 22, 2019