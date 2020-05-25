McFadden, Betty

Betty R. McFadden, 95 Winter Haven, FL, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Spring Lake Nursing Center in Winter Haven. She was 95. A native of Columbus, Ohio, born July 11, 1924 to John and Norma Schaefer Ruffing, Betty moved to Winter Haven in 1994 from Columbus. She was a retired Secretary from the U.S. Government, and she was a Member of Hope Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven. Betty was predeceased by her husband Robert MCFadden (2000). She is survived by her sister-in-law, Winifred Ruffing of Crystal Lake, IL; and 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Interment will be at Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio. Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Winter Haven, FL in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store