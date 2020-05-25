Betty McFadden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McFadden, Betty
Betty R. McFadden, 95 Winter Haven, FL, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Spring Lake Nursing Center in Winter Haven. She was 95. A native of Columbus, Ohio, born July 11, 1924 to John and Norma Schaefer Ruffing, Betty moved to Winter Haven in 1994 from Columbus. She was a retired Secretary from the U.S. Government, and she was a Member of Hope Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven. Betty was predeceased by her husband Robert MCFadden (2000). She is survived by her sister-in-law, Winifred Ruffing of Crystal Lake, IL; and 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Interment will be at Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio. Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Winter Haven, FL in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved