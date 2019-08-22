|
|
Melvin, Betty
1930 - 2019
Betty Jane Melvin, age 89, of Canal Winchester, OH, died August 21, 2019. She was born February 24, 1930 in Circleville, OH to the late Porter and Catherine Martin. She taught at Scioto Elementary School for 30 plus years and after her retirement, worked at Wagnalls Memorial Library. Betty was an avid gardener and loved spending time with her family. She was a long time member of Hopewell United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her husbands Ralph Stir Jr. and Jack Melvin, daughter Debra Butcher, siblings Mae Huggins, Marlene Fullen and Porter Martin Jr., and sister-in-law Nancy Martin. Survivors include three children, Donivan (Nancy) Stir, Roxanne Ritchey and Dennis (Theresa) Stir; ten grandchildren, Allison (Daryl) Walters, Megan (James) Corcoran, Abigail (Travis) Grizzle, Ian Ritchey, Katie Stir, Rachel Stir, Nathan (Cyndy) Stir Patricia Stir, Anthony Butcher and Travis Butcher; great grandchildren, Mayson, Colton, Cora, Liam, Jacob, Tyler and Caydon; two sisters, Marquerite Shelton and Vivian Noecker; two brothers, Ernie (Karen) Martin and Wilson Martin; sister-in-law, Sharon Martin; numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit 11am-12pm on Saturday, August 24, at the Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4348 London-Lancaster Rd., Groveport, OH 43125 with a funeral service officiated by Pastor Barbara Salyers to follow at 12pm. Interment at Lithopolis Cemetery. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Zangmeister Cancer Center. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019