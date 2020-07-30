Betty Meyer

Meyer, Betty
Betty Louise Parker Meyer, age 99, of Newark, Ohio and a resident of Middleton of Granville, died peacefully July 27, 2020 after a recent diagnosis of Covid 19. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Maynard J Meyer and grandson Frank Byers III. She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Lee (Frank Jr.) Byers and Sharon Lynn (Richard) Harlan; grandchildren, Blaine (Kendra) Byers, Elizabeth (Steve) Gaubert, Craig Harlan, Christina (Patrick) Ondrozeck; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany, Bryan and Brooke Byers, Cameron, Jordan and Julia Byers, Laine, Reed, Ren, Lille, Ryen and Maren Gaubert. In addition many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews who she adored. Betty was a lifelong volunteer in Licking County well into her nineties. She was a 37 year volunteer at Licking Memorial Hospital in the Emergency and Outpatient surgery center. Her friendships with many of the doctors, nurses and staff made her later years trips to the emergency room a social event for many. In 2009 LMH honored Betty with their Volunteer of the Year award. Betty was a lifelong supporter of veteran's charities in honor of her brother, Robert Earl Parker, who is missing in action from the WWII Pacific Ocean theater. Betty kept his memory alive by sharing his story of heroism with her grandchildren and others and being an active member of the American Legion Newark Chapter. She looked forward to hosting bi-annual parties at the Veterans Home in Chillicothe to provide entertainment, food and friendship to the disabled residents who she connected with so dearly. She made sure that each party included a delivery of clean clothes and personal items for the veterans whose families often had forgotten them. She often came home in tears from these visits touched by the simple generosity, love and hugs, she felt blessed to receive. Betty worked for many years at the Licking County Alcohol Prevention Program. She visited local elementary schools to talk with children about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse. She was a loving and caring Grandma figure to many who looked forward to making sure they got to sit next to her at lunch. These visits and her friendships with the school nurses allowed her to identify a need within her community. When a nurse mentioned the dire circumstances of children coming to school without the basic necessities like clean clothes, socks, underwear or coats, Betty stepped up to personally deliver those most needed items. With the constant support of the Newark Maennerchor, Betty expanded her mission by selling baked goods at every monthly spaghetti dinner to raise donations and serve more schools. She was quickly serving seven schools and often shopping for children with specific needs to make sure that they would not go without. Many businesses in Newark/Heath donated yearly to her cause and the TWIG of LMH started giving her the used childrens clothes they did not sell at their thrift store location. Betty was honored in 2015 as Park National Bank's "Make A Difference" Volunteer. A luncheon was held in her honor and she donated her cash award to the Salvation Army in Newark where she was a volunteer. In 2016 Betty Meyer was inducted into the Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame as awarded by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. She was recognized as a community leader who had demonstrated a lifelong commitment to her community. Betty was born and raised in the South End of Newark and was always proud to call Licking County her home. Betty received a Proclamation in 2018 from the Board of the Licking County Commissioners for her loyalty and commitment to serving her community. Betty had a tremendous love for her friends and family that was evident in everything she did. She cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren from toddler to adult and delighted in being called their Goo Goo. She enjoyed visiting with and traveling with her daughters here and abroad. She never passed up an adventure or a party and was proud to tell she had walked on the Great Wall of China, ridden a camel for a mile at the pyramids of Egypt and dined in the Eiffel Tower. She was a loyal friend who delighted in many activities from card club, puzzles and bingo to her "clubs" around Newark. There was rarely a night that Betty was not enjoying herself out. She loved a party and truly connecting with people. Her ability to make people feel at ease and to know that she cared about them was extraordinary. Everyone that knew her got a hug and a kiss, including total strangers. She left a legacy to many in being a role model for a life well lived with integrity and an abundance of love and joy to share. Betty wished to be reunited in death with her beloved husband Maynard, and her family takes comfort in knowing that that has finally come to pass. Betty's family will be honoring her life in a celebration post Covid and ask that if you knew her and loved her that you have a toast in her honor until we are all reunited. Posthumously Betty can be found on YouTube, search Betty Meyer Legacy. Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com
