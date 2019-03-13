|
|
Miser, Betty
1934 - 2019
Betty Miser, age 84. Sunrise August 19, 1934 and Sunset March 8, 2019. Betty leaves to cherish her memories son, Ivan (DeDe) Miser of Columbus; 3 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; significant other, Emery Taylor; brother, Clearance Baker of Farmville, VA; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Woodland Christian Church, 143 Woodland Ave. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The MISER Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019