Morgan, Betty
1927 - 2020
Betty J. Morgan, 93, went to be with the Lord on September 24, 2020 at Danbury Senior Living, Columbus. Betty was retired from UCT of Columbus. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Lester Morgan and her son Brian Lester Morgan, her sisters Dorothy Whightsil and Shirley Seymour. She is survived by her nieces Penny Brown, Becky Blanton, Cheri Betts and her nephews, Michael, Rick, Pat and Tim Seymour. She is also survived by her special cousins Rich Warner and Sherry Booth. Betty was a long-time resident of 39 W. Kanawha and was an avid Ohio State Football fan. Her real love was the time she spent bowling with friends and family. The family would like to thank the people at Danbury Senior living for their love and care in her final days. Betty will be laid to rest at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON, please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com
