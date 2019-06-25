Dunn, Betty Nan

1932 - 2019

Betty Nan Dunn, age 86, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. A beloved wife and mother, she passed peacefully surrounded by her family. She will be dearly missed by her children, Elizabeth, Joan, Jonathan, Geoffrey and Anthony; sister-in-law, Beverly St. James; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Betty Nan was born December 6, 1932 in Bangor, Maine, daughter of Donald A. and Kezie (Wood) St. James. She grew up in Millinocket, Maine and graduated from high school there. A woman of many talents, Betty Nan loved to paint and play piano, as well as being an avid reader and solver of crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and friends. Betty and Jack were married in 1955, after being introduced by Betty's brother, Alan "Dickie" St. James during a trip to the beach. They started a family and made their home in Amityville, New York; later moving to Lake Mohawk, New Jersey and finally Lancaster, Ohio. In retirement, they spent many summers in Seaside Park, New Jersey, where they continued to enjoy being together on the beach. Betty Nan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years, John Anthony "Jack" Dunn, in-laws John and Jean Dunn, sisters and brother Joan St. James, Faith Stewart, Ruth Moran and Alan St. James. Funeral service will be held 11 am Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Chapel at Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH 43202, where family and friends may gather from 10:30-11 am. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Health Foundation, P.O. Box 6000001, Columbus, OH 43272-9802, in her memory. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E. State Street, Columbus, OH 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary