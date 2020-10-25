1/
Betty O'Farrell
1929 - 2020
Betty O'Farrell, 91, of Gahanna, OH, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was retired from The Ohio State University Print Center. Survived by her grandchildren, Michael (Heather) and Jeffrey Boyd; great-grandchildren, Kiersten and Aaron Boyd; as well as many friends and extended family. Preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Earnest "Bud" O'Farrell and her daughter, Linda Boyd. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Marietta, Ohio. Arrangements by Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
