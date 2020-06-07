Owens, Betty
1941 - 2020
Betty Ann Owens, age 78. Sunrise November 11, 1941 and Sunset June 2, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Friday, June 12, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The OWENS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 7 to Jun. 10, 2020.