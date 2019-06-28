Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Services

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
West Liberty, OH
Betty Pyles


1927 - 2019
Betty Pyles Obituary
Pyles, Betty
1927 - 2019
Betty Pyles, 91, of Circleville, died June 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born on December 12, 1927 in Portsmouth, the daughter of Otto and Lucille (Gilbert) Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother William Lewis and son-in-law Jerry Dennis. She is survived by her children, Connie Dennis of Circleville and Michael (Selma) Pyles of Hilliard; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and sister, Mary Irene Bradley of Bellefontaine. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Rev. Bruce Viar officiating. Graveside services will be in Highland Memorial Cemetery, West Liberty, OH at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 29, 2019
