|
|
Pyles, Betty
1927 - 2019
Betty Pyles, 91, of Circleville, died June 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born on December 12, 1927 in Portsmouth, the daughter of Otto and Lucille (Gilbert) Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother William Lewis and son-in-law Jerry Dennis. She is survived by her children, Connie Dennis of Circleville and Michael (Selma) Pyles of Hilliard; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and sister, Mary Irene Bradley of Bellefontaine. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Rev. Bruce Viar officiating. Graveside services will be in Highland Memorial Cemetery, West Liberty, OH at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 29, 2019