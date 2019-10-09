|
Recob, Betty
1918 - 2019
Betty Delores Recob, 101, passed away peacefully Oct. 8, 2019. She was born Feb. 16, 1918, Columbus, OH and is predeceased by her husband William P. Recob. Betty was a graduate of West High School Class of 1935 and a member of Karl Rd. Christian Church. Honoring Betty's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will take place at a later date. For full obituary and condolences, please visit, www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019