Rush, Betty
1930 - 2020
Betty Jean Rush, of Columbus, Ohio, passed from this life on May 10, 2020 at the age of 89. Born in Grand Island, Nebraska on August 13, 1930, Betty moved to Columbus in the early 1960s. She worked at the Shoe Corporation of America (SCOA) as an office manager. In 1965, Betty married James Joseph Rush, and they lived happily ever after for 54 years. They shared a strong faith in God and a robust love for life. And boy, could they cut a rug—dancing regularly into their 80s. Her outgoing affection (she was a hugger) brings more pathos to this cruel Covid-19 pandemic. We could not be with her; and she could not be with us, when the virus struck. Betty loved much and was much loved. We will miss her, and her presence will live on with the many lives she touched. Preceded in death by husband James Rush, father William Shriner, mother Mary Shriner and sister Patty Wilson (Bill). Survivors include sister, Donna Tagge (Don); sister, Phyllis Fridley (Jerry) of Columbus; nephews, William Fridley (Carolyn) of Durant, OK; Michael Fridley of Columbus. See full obituary at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 24, 2020.