|
|
Saunders, Betty
1929 - 2019
Betty Saunders passed away early Monday morning, July 22. She was born BettyJean Brown in Circleville, Ohio, to Guilford and Dora Ellen (Hart) Brown. Orphaned at an early age, Betty overcame a rough start to life by developing the superpowers of steely perseverance combined with an unmatched work ethic and made a nice life for herself and her family. Betty loved her children and their spouses, her grandchildren and their spouses, and her great grandchildren -- and not necessarily in that order. She enjoyed walks at Schiller Park, aerobics and tai-chi classes, tending to her flowers, and sharing her faith at Buckeye Christian Church. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Carl, Harold and William, her sisters Margaret, Florence and Kathleen, husbands Paul Greenwood and Howard Saunders, and long-missed daughter Paula (Greenwood) Silcott. Betty is survived by daughter, Kathryn (David) Waugh; sons, Stephen (Sandy) Greenwood, Eddie (Kim) Saunders, John (Julie) Saunders, and Jeffrey Saunders; son-in-law, Ed (Kathy) Silcott; grandchildren (and their spouses), Heather, Erin (Brian), Eric (Tara), Shaun (Cathy), Dave (Darica), Jennifer (Aaron), Sara (Sarah), Kristopher, and Julie (Terry); great grandchildren, Avery, Cameron, Molly, Porter, Elliot, Ethan, Adalee, Jude, James, Jordan, and Jerad. A gathering to celebrate Betty's life will be Friday, August 2 between 6-8 p.m. at Buckeye Christian Church. A private interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Betty's name to: Kenneth Williams c/o Ganthers Place Park for All People, 562 Reinhard Ave, Cols, Ohio 43206. Please visit www.orwoodyard.com to share a memory or send condolences to Betty's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 28 to July 29, 2019