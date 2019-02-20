|
Shames, Betty
1929 - 2019
Betty Lieberman Shames, 90, of Longwood, FL, formerly from Columbus, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 25, surrounded by family. Born on January 19,1929, she was the daughter of Goldie (Pass) Lieberman and Ben Lieberman. She graduated South High in 1947 and received a BA in education from OSU in 1952. She married her beloved Alvin Shames in June 1951 and was married for 66 years until he passed away in 2017. Betty and Alvin were very active in Beth Jacob Synagogue until they moved to New York in 1978. Betty is survived by her children, Sue, David, Jeffrey and Ben; as well as 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; and by her older brother, Robert Lieberman of Montgomery, AL; and younger sister, Marsha (Lieberman) Weinbaum of Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2019