John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
Betty Sherick Obituary
Sherick, Betty
Betty Sherick, 100, entered into rest Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Misericordia Nursing Center in York. She was the wife of the late Jack W. Sherick. A viewing will be 10-11 a.m. Friday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hilliard, Ohio at a later date. Mrs. Sherick was born April 17, 1919 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Mary E. (Egan) Hemmer. She was a member of St. Brendan Church in Hilliard. She was a professional dance teacher of Jazz, Ballet, and Tap. In the 1950s she and her husband, Jack, owned and operated multiple dance studios in Ohio. They also had a dance program on TV, Channel 6 in Columbus, Ohio, weekly. Once a year they hosted a popular orphans party and dinner. Betty is survived by her daughters, Sally E. Hart, and Susan Wetzel and her husband, Greg; grandchildren, Brian Wetzel and his wife, Amy, Douglas A. Hart and his wife, Leigh, Lori L. Walsh and her husband, Patrick; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Anna Wetzel, Emily and Jake Hart, Brendan and Aidan Walsh. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law Dale L. Hart.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019
