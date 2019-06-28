|
|
Shrum, Betty
1927 - 2019
Betty Shrum, 91, died on June 27, 2019 at Doctors West Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Born on Oct. 12, 1927 in Marion, Ohio and was a longtime Westside Columbus Resident; graduated from West HS in 1945. Betty was a huge animal lover, having everything from mice to monkeys, a horse, and many beloved pups during her lifetime. She worked many years as an Executive Secretary to the Advertising Editor of the Columbus Dispatch. Preceded in death by parents Harry and Thelma Dreher, and her beloved husband Robert Shrum. Survived by her son, William (Alex Gingerich) Shrum; longtime neighbor, friend, and caregiver, Barb Finroy; her late husband's son, Robert (Mary Ann) Shrum; and many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 12-2pm at the Heart and Hope by Schoedinger, Hilltop Chapel, 3030 W. Broad Street, Cols., OH 43204; a graveside service will follow at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W Broad St, Galloway, OH 43119. To share memories, visit, www.heartandhope.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 29, 2019