|
|
Smith, Betty
1933 - 2019
Betty Louise Smith, age 86, beloved wife and mother, went to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on July 25, 2019. Betty was born in Warfield, KY on March 5, 1933, youngest daughter of Steve and Nellie (Damron) Balazs. Betty was the youngest of four siblings, Pauline Hays (Charles), Marie Kirk (Ervin), and Emma Constantine (Thomas), who have all preceded her in death. Betty grew up in Beauty, Kentucky and graduated from Warfield High School in 1951 with honors. She left home to attend Portsmouth Business College, earning a certificate in bookkeeping, which served her well throughout her life. Betty was married to first and only true love, Robert Eugene Smith, from Ranger, WV, on her birthday in 1955. After Bob's two-year service in the Army in Rhode Island, they moved to Whitehall, OH, where they have resided ever since. She gave birth to her only son, Steven B. Smith, in 1957. Betty was a no-nonsense, take-charge kind of woman. She was loving and giving throughout her long lifetime, frequently preparing meals and volunteering for the churches they attended. She read her Bible and Upper Room devotionals daily; she was the essence of a Proverbs 31 wife and mother for Bob and Steven. She was known in family circles as the Master Connector with her cousins, nephews, nieces, friends and extended family; staying in phone contact with loved ones on a daily basis. It was the best thing ever when flat rate calling came into being! Betty was an immaculate housekeeper and died with a clean kitchen floor! She cared deeply for her extended family, always placing them FIRST in her life. She was a very smart lady, taking pride in her mastery of facts and obscure details. She worked puzzles and played brain teasers until her last days. Betty also loved to stay up on current events AND enjoyed defending her points of view. Betty is preceded in death by her sister and parents, and survived by husband, Bob; son, Steven and his wife, Kathy Smith (Mallion) and their son and grandson, Travis and Tripp Mallion. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 1 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. Dr. Mark Constantine PhD, MTS, MBA will be officiating. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 30, 2019