Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Sorenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Sorenson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Sorenson Obituary
Sorenson, Betty
1936 - 2019
Betty Lou Sorenson, 82, of Frankfort, passed away May 1, 2019 with her sister and friend by her side. She was born in Franklin County, November 11, 1936 to the late Charles H. Sr. and Shirley (Cordle) Hanes. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son Robbie Sorenson, brothers Cecil T. and Charles H. Jr. Hanes, great niece Tamara Zeller and great nephew Zachary Medaugh. Betty is survived by her sister, Mary (Mike) Rhoades; sister-in-law, Donna Hanes; nieces, Sara Hanes (Tim) Zeller and Pam (Bob) Montgomery; nephews, Chris (Joyce), Barry (Julie) and Cecil (Jennifer) Hanes; and by many great nieces and nephews and friends. Betty was raised a country girl but had big city in her heart. She worked many years at Lazarus and Nationwide. Betty always took great pride in her appearance and cared deeply for her family, friends and faith even through all her struggles she kept her sense of humor and kept smiling. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Father Ted Machnik officiating. Burial will follow in Tarlton Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Valley View Care Center, 3363 Ragged Ridge Road, Frankfort, Ohio 45628. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now