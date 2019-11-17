|
|
Souel, Betty
1939 - 2019
Ms Betty B Souel, age 80. Sunrise April 2, 1939 and Sunset November 14, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1080 E. Broad St. Interment at Union Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The SOUEL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2019