Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
1080 E. Broad St.
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
1080 E. Broad St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Souel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Souel


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Souel Obituary
Souel, Betty
1939 - 2019
Ms Betty B Souel, age 80. Sunrise April 2, 1939 and Sunset November 14, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1080 E. Broad St. Interment at Union Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The SOUEL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -