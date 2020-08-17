1/
Betty Sparks
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sparks, Betty
1928 - 2020
Betty Sparks, age 92, of Columbus, passed away August 15, 2020. Betty was born May 14, 1928 in Huntington, West Virginia to Harmon Rickman and Mabel Dudding. Betty retired from White-Westinghouse and was the "T.V. Lady" at Doctors Hospitals North and West. She is preceded in death by parents, brother Ralph Rickman and husband of 62 years, Charles T. Sparks Sr. Survived by sister, Tess (Willie) Hughes of Stockton, CA; daughter, Linda Sparks of St. Louis, MO; sons, Michael (Amy) Sparks of Hendersonville, TN, Charles Sparks Jr of Galloway, OH and Chris (Anita) Sparks of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Anthony, Alex and Lauren. Betty enjoyed bowling, going to the swimming pool and watching the Cincinnati Reds. Due to Covid-19, services are private. Arrangements completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved