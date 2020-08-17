Sparks, Betty

1928 - 2020

Betty Sparks, age 92, of Columbus, passed away August 15, 2020. Betty was born May 14, 1928 in Huntington, West Virginia to Harmon Rickman and Mabel Dudding. Betty retired from White-Westinghouse and was the "T.V. Lady" at Doctors Hospitals North and West. She is preceded in death by parents, brother Ralph Rickman and husband of 62 years, Charles T. Sparks Sr. Survived by sister, Tess (Willie) Hughes of Stockton, CA; daughter, Linda Sparks of St. Louis, MO; sons, Michael (Amy) Sparks of Hendersonville, TN, Charles Sparks Jr of Galloway, OH and Chris (Anita) Sparks of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Anthony, Alex and Lauren. Betty enjoyed bowling, going to the swimming pool and watching the Cincinnati Reds. Due to Covid-19, services are private. Arrangements completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with Crematory.



