Stollings, Betty
1933 - 2019
Betty L. Stollings, a long-time resident of Columbus and most recently of Lebanon Health Care Center in Lebanon, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald. Betty was born of Roy and Hazel Thompson on May 30, 1933 in Whitman, West Virginia. Betty's professional career included management positions with Kruse Hardware, Smith Brothers and Highlights for Children. She was a long-time member of The El Paso Drive Church of God and The Potters House. Betty is survived by her children, Anthony (Patti) Stollings, Donald Stollings and Darrell Stollings; grandchildren Lindsay, Nick, Britnee and Zach; five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held for family. Donations may be made to Queen City Hospice and of Cincinnati. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2019