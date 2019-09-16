|
Betty Sue (Belcher) (Tomlinson) Mollett, of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on September 15, 2019. Betty was born in Pikeville, KY to the late Laura Janney on September 1, 1946. She is preceded in death by her parents and her first husband Merle F. Tomlinson. She is survived by her husband, William G Mollett of Springfield, Ohio; 5 children, George William Malton Belcher, Laurie (Denzil) Sealock, Carolyn (Michael) Hansel, Barbra (Michael) Jordan, Merle A. (Sandi) Tomlinson; and special loved ones, Pam Congrove, Oakley (Donna) Mollett, Linda (Clyde) Castle, and Sandra Mills; grandchildren, Roxanne Hansel, Mikie (Lauren) Hansel II, Katelynn Jordan, Brooke Jordan, Shelby Sealock, and Bryce Sealock; great grandchildren, Cristian, Drake, Grace, Elle, Ryleeh, and Adelynn; 11 special grandchildren; 23 special great grandchildren; brothers, Gordon (Linda) Blair, Ronnie Blair, and Robert (Becky) Blair; and many other nieces, nephews, dear friends and family. Betty loved her parrot, Keta and dogs, Riley and Ring. She was a wonderful wife and mother. Better was a member of Vale Rd Church of Christ in Springfrield, Ohio. Friends may call on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the O. R. Woodyard South Chapel, where the funeral will be on Thursday at 1 PM. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Pastor Tony Bumbalough officiating.
