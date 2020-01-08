|
|
Sullivan, Betty
1935 - 2020
Betty Jane Sullivan, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was born in Grimms Landing, West Virginia, on November 7, 1935 to the late James and Fannie (Bailes) Buck. She will be remembered for her special desserts (brown sugar icing cake, cherry supreme, pound cake, and homemade chocolate pudding) and her spunky, sassy personality. She made us laugh all the way to the end. She loved to watch and support her grandchildren in all their activities. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Earl Lee Sullivan Sr., and sons-in-law Stephen Miller and William Hewlett. She is survived by her children, Pamela Hewlett Miller, Earl (Sue) Sullivan Jr., James (Becky) Sullivan, Vickey (Matt) Shull; 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; 3 brothers,1 brother-in-law and 3 sisters-in-law. The family has planned a visitation on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 1-3pm at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio. There will be a service at 3pm, officiated by Michael Bethel, followed by a reception at Cobblestone Clubhouse at 6200 Stonewalk Lane, New Albany, Ohio, 43054. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides on the 3rd floor at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor who took amazing care of their mother in her final months. We will be forever grateful for their kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory can be made to Mother Angeline McCrory Manor, 5199 East Broad St., Columbus, Ohio, 43213. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020