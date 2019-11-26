Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Betty Urbano


1922 - 2019
Betty Urbano Obituary
Urbano, Betty
1922 - 2019
Betty June Urbano, age 97, of Columbus, passed away at Brookdale Trillium Crossing on November 24, 2019. She was born on June 21, 1922 to the late Walter and Agnes (Betosky) Hopkins in Columbus, OH. Betty is survived by daughters, Mary Ellen Flowers, Sue Jennings; and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by husband Vic Urbano, sister Ruth, and brothers Robert, Eddie, Donald and Roy. She took joy in doting on her husband and keeping a spotless home. She made many sacrifices caring for her husband and sister during their long periods of illness. She lived her life the way she wanted to live it, mostly in caring for others. Messages of condolence may be shared with her family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019
