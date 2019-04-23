|
|
Mayer, Betty W.
1925 - 2019
Betty W. Mayer, 93 of Plain City, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born August 31, 1925 in Fayette County to the late W. Earl and Martha (Ervin) Woodruff. She was a 1943 graduate of Plain City High School. Betty was a homemaker, farmer and worked as a secretary. She had been a member of the Plain City Presbyterian Church since 1938. Betty was very active in the church with the Church Circle II, the Plain City Women's Club, and taught Sunday School. Additionally, she delivered Meals-on-Wheels. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Carroll E. Mayer in 1982. Betty is survived by her children, Jerry (Kimberly) Mayer, Nancy (Steve) Gilmore; 4 granddaughters, Amber (Jim) West, Tracy (Kip) Ricker, Kerry (Ian) Ramge, Sherry (Mike) Heeman; 7 great grandchildren, Aaliyah West, Lilith Ricker, Ezra Ricker, Oliver Ramge, Wyatt Heeman, Waylon Heeman, Arlo Heeman. Visitation will be held 2-4 and 6-8 PM Friday, April 26, 2019 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. (St Rt 161 W), Plain City, where funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 with Rev. Alice Phillips officiating. Burial at Unionville Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Plain City Presbyterian Church, Union County Meals on Wheels and Ohio Health Hospice. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019