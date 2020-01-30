|
|
Watkins, Betty
1931 - 2020
Betty Ann Watkins, age 88. Sunrise June 15, 1931 and Sunset January 28, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, February 7, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the Watkins Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020