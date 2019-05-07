|
|
Werling, Betty
1934 - 2019
Betty Joan Werling, age 84, Monday, May 6, 2019 at Memorial Gables, Marysville, Ohio. Born May 11, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio. Owner of Martell's Florist. Talented soprano with the Columbus Symphony Chorus. Survived by children, Debbie (Tim) Lane, Lisa Werling Miller, Dana (Peggy) Werling, Donnie (Regina) Freas, Kurt Werling, Lauren Werling, Mark Werling and Franz Werling; grandchildren, Michelle (Patrick), Michael (Crisi), Colleena (Adam), Shawn, Toran, Tanner, Madison and Olivia; many great grandchildren; sisters, Francine (Chuck) and Stephanie; brother, Steven (Lois); many nieces and nephews; special friend, Barb. Preceded in death by husband of 33 years Reinhold, sons Michael Brady and Robert Martin, parents Joe and Madeline Skunza. Friends may call Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where service will be Saturday 10 AM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Memorial Gables. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 8, 2019