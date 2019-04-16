Home

Betty J. Wagner-Westcamp earned her angel wings April 13, 2019. She is survived by her sister; 5 children; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to gather at the Groveport Zion Lutheran Church, 6014 Groveport Rd, Groveport, OH 43125 on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 12noon until time of the service at 2PM. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kobacker House in Betty's name. Visit www.orwoodyard.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
