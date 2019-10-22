|
Weston, Betty
Betty Rose Weston, 97, passed away peacefully October 20, 2019 at Carriage Court, in Hilliard, OH. Betty was born July 11, 1922 in Pleasant City, OH. She was the youngest of the seven children of George and Mary Kennedy Weston. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her five brothers William, Robert, twins Henry and James, and Richard. She was also preceded in death by her sister Evelyn, who cared for her faithfully for many years. After Evelyn passed away in 2008, Evelyn's dear friend Mary Marsh, looked after all Betty's needs. Betty enjoyed living at Carriage Court. Betty especially enjoyed her visits with Dee Fisher of Vitas Heathcare. Also Mary Ann Stockum helped Betty with her needs over the years. Betty was along time member of St Paul Lutheran Church. There will be no funeral service in Columbus. There will be a graveside service at a later date at Pleasant City Cemetery, Peasant City, OH, where she will be buried with her parents and sister.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019