Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
Betty Fay Williamson, of Punta Gorda, FL, formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away peacefully with her sons by her side on February 28, 2019 in Port Charlotte, FL. Betty was one of 16 children born to Youngea Ville Steele and Louise Mae Steele on July 28, 1938 in East Lynn, West Virginia. Preceding her in death are four sisters and one brother and husband David Williamson. Survivors include her loving sons, Mark A. Adkins (Trudy) of Columbus, OH and Darin E. Fry (Paula) of Pataskala, OH; three granddaughters, Makenzie J. Adkins of Avalon, CA and Peyton and Lindsay Fry of Pataskala, OH; five sisters, Jessie, Virgie, Charlotte, Wanda, Naomi; and five brothers, Glenn, Youngea Jr., James, Samuel, Carl. Growing up in a large and hardworking family formed a strong work ethic in Betty that never wavered; whether it was her work for the State of Ohio for 17 years, her job at GM in the 60's, and other unique jobs she enjoyed during "retirement." She took pride in keeping a clean and tidy home, grooming her yard and encouraging her roses to bloom, cooking enchiladas for her family, following her sons in sports, or simply spending time with her family. She found joy in the sunshine and warmth of southwest Florida and leaves behind several friends who will miss her dearly. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Schoedinger Northeast chapel Gahanna, OH. Visitation will be Thursday, March 7 from 4-7 PM and service Friday at 11AM with burial to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. To share memories and leave condolences, please visit, www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019
