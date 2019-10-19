The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
More Obituaries for Betty Wills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Wills


1923 - 2019
Betty Wills Obituary
Wills, Betty
1923 - 2019
Betty Wills, 96, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was born August 10, 1923 in Galloway, Ohio to the late Ernest Lorenzo and Bessie Maude (Wingfield) Kidwell. She was a 1941 graduate of Hilliard High School. After the war Betty traveled to Europe and lived in France and Germany. In 1975 she married David Wills and settled in London, Ohio. There she was active in Meals on Wheels and the London Community Theater. Betty was a life long member of the Methodist Church and sang with the Church choir in London for many years. Raised at Beacon Light Golf Course on the west side Betty also developed a love for golf. She loved poetry and classical music. Betty cherished the time that she was able to spend together with her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Jon, beloved dog, Max, daughters and son in law. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Wills; brothers, Ted Kidwell, William Kidwell, Raymond Kidwell, and Jack Kidwell; and sister, Georgia Kidwell. Betty is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Kevin) Clifford and Tracy Baumgardner; grandsons, Jon Clifford and Christopher Clifford; beloved niece and her husband, Carolyn & John Sapp; lifelong friend, Maryann Hurdzan; and many other close relatives and friends. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, 775 Galloway Rd., Galloway, Ohio 43119. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Madison County Humane Society or Columbia Heights UMC. Betty's family would like to thank the many friends, family, and neighbors near and far for their love and support. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2019
